Boko Haram attack claims life of 12-hour-old baby in Chibok

A 12-hour-old newborn baby girl reportedly suffocated during a Boko Haram attack on her community, turning what should have been a happy moment for a family in Chibok Local Government Area in Borno State into a tragic one.

The newborn, born just 12 hours before the attack, died amid panic and confusion as residents fled for safety after suspected Boko Haram extremists raided Bambatsu and Ngadarma villages in Mbalala Ward on Thursday evening.

Sources said the baby’s mother, who had delivered only 12 hours earlier and was still weak from childbirth, could not flee when the terrorists stormed the communities.

Instead, she reportedly hid inside a toilet for safety, while the infant was left unattended in the chaos and later died.

The attackers, believed to be the same group that recently struck Mussa Primary and Secondary Schools in Askira-Uba Local Government Area, reportedly invaded Bambatsu and Ngadarma communities at about 7 p.m. before advancing towards the nearby Mussa community.

The coordinated attacks also claimed six other lives, with five persons killed in Bambatsu and one in Ngadarma. Several houses were razed, while foodstuffs and livestock were destroyed.

Speaking on the incident, a resident, Mr. Paul Mauntayhaga, expressed grief over the loss of lives, particularly that of the newborn baby.

“In the attack that happened yesterday in Bambatsu, we lost five people, and in Ngadarma, we lost one person,” he said.

“Sadly, Sangula Happy’s wife gave birth to a baby girl just 12 hours before the attack, but the newborn baby was lost due to fear, confusion and lack of immediate assistance and treatment as everyone was running for their lives.

“The mother is still very weak and heartbroken after losing her daughter. This is the information that reached me.”

Mauntayhaga said the victims were buried on Friday in accordance with their religious beliefs.