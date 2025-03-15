Prays for slain seminarian

From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, has called on government at all levels and security agencies to stop the deteriorating security situation in Edo North in particular, and other parts of the state, which he said has now become a safe haven for kidnappers, operating at will while the people feel helpless and abandoned.

He urged the government to take proactive steps to deploy the necessary resources to Edo North to secure the lives and property of the people, saying, “Life has been hell for our people in recent times. People are not safe on the roads, in their farms, and even in their homes. This is unacceptable when there are elected officials whose duty it is to protect the people.”

The Bishop stated this in a statement signed by the Director of Communications, Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, in which the Diocese announced the release of Rev. Fr. Philip Ekweli, who was abducted by kidnappers on March 3rd, along with a Seminarian, Peter Andrew.

“The Catholic Diocese of Auchi wishes to announce the release of Rev. Fr. Philip Ekweli from the hands of his abductors. He was released at about 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 13th of March, 2025, close to Amughe village, a few kilometres from Okpekpe town, North Ibie, in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State, ending ten days of captivity in the hands of his abductors. He is now receiving appropriate medical attention.

“Unfortunately, however, the 21-year-old major Seminarian, Andrew Peter, who was kidnapped along with Fr. Ekweli, was gruesomely murdered by the abductors. The Diocese expresses sincere condolences to the family members of Andrew Peter, praying God to grant them consolation and strength in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.

“Fr. Ekweli and Seminarian Andrew were kidnapped on Monday, 3rd of March, 2025, at about 9:30 p.m. from the priests’ rectory of St. Peter Catholic Church, Iviukhua-Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State, when gunmen attacked both the rectory and church, destroyed doors and windows, and led them into the surrounding forests.

“The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, expresses gratitude to all for the prayers and moral support received while Fr. Ekweli and the Seminarian were held in captivity,” the statement said.

Bishop Dunia, while expressing gratitude to the Edo State Government for their sincere efforts in seeing the victims rescued, expressed dissatisfaction with the response of the police in particular in the rescue efforts, urging them to put in place better measures to rescue kidnapped victims rather than leave the entire rescue efforts solely in the hands of family, friends, and acquaintances of kidnapped victims.

He recounted that, “In the last ten years, Auchi Diocese has had six of her priests kidnapped, tortured, and released, three attacked but escaped, and one (Fr. Christopher Odia) brutally murdered, and now Seminarian Andrew Peter also murdered.

“May the souls of Seminarian Andrew Peter, Fr. Christopher Odia, and all those killed by kidnappers in Nigeria, through the mercy of God, rest in peace,” he prayed.