Birnin Zamani Estate emerging as preferred destination for homeowners, investors – T Pumpy

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of T Pumpy Concept Limited, Akintayo Adaralegbe, has said that the company’s ongoing infrastructure development at Birnin Zamani Estate, located along the Apo–Waru Burun axis of the Federal Capital Territory, is significantly enhancing the value of the estate and strengthening its position as a preferred destination for both homeowners and investors.

In a statement on Friday, Adaralegbe stated that T Pumpy Concept remains committed to delivering quality real estate projects that combine affordability, security, and long-term investment value.

According to him, the company has already commenced the construction of a perimeter fence around the estate, while several kilometres of internal road networks are currently under construction as part of efforts to create a modern and well-planned community.

He explained that “The ongoing infrastructure development reflects the company’s determination to ensure that subscribers enjoy immediate and long-term benefits from their investments, noting that accessibility, security, and proper planning remain key considerations in the development of the estate.

“Birnin Zamani Estate continues to attract growing interest because of its strategic location within the rapidly developing Apo–Waru corridor. The area is witnessing increasing urban expansion and infrastructure growth, making it one of the most promising investment destinations within the Federal Capital Territory.”

The T Pumpy boss noted that many subscribers are choosing the estate because it offers a combination of affordability, accessibility, and strong prospects for capital appreciation.

He added, “The estate provides convenient access to major parts of Abuja while maintaining the serene environment required for residential development. It has been designed to accommodate essential infrastructure, including road networks, drainage systems, electricity facilities, and security features that will support comfortable living and sustainable development.

“The project is backed by Federal Capital Development Authority-approved documentation, including a Certificate of Occupancy, which provides buyers with confidence and legal security.”

He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to helping address housing challenges in Abuja by making land ownership more accessible to individuals, families, cooperative societies, and investment groups.

Adaralegbe continued, “Under the ongoing promotional offer, which is expected to end on June 30, 500sqm, 300sqm and 200sqm plots are available for outright purchase at N9.9 million, N7.9 million and N4.9 million, respectively. Under the three-month payment plan, 500sqm, 300sqm and 200sqm plots are priced at N11.5 million, N9.5 million and N6.5 million, with initial deposits of N5 million, N4 million and N3 million, respectively.

“For the six-month payment plan, 500sqm, 300sqm and 200sqm plots are available at N13 million, N11 million and N8 million, respectively, with initial deposits of N5 million, N4 million and N3 million. Meanwhile, under the one-year payment plan, 500sqm, 300sqm and 200sqm plots cost N15 million, N13 million and N10 million, respectively, with corresponding initial deposits of N5 million, N4 million and N3 million.

He also encouraged prospective subscribers to take advantage of the ongoing promotional offer on the estate, which remains available until June 30, noting that flexible payment options have been introduced to enable more Nigerians to secure land in one of Abuja’s fastest-growing development corridors.

“We remain focused on creating communities that deliver lasting value to our subscribers. The pace of development currently being witnessed at Birnin Zamani Estate demonstrates our commitment to fulfilling that promise and ensuring that every investment made today yields substantial benefits in the future,” Adaralegbe added.