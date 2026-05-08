From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in a multi-country coordinated operation, has dismantled a transnational criminal organisation involved in drug money laundering running into billions of naira in Europe and Nigeria.

The operation was carried out by the Special Operations Unit of the agency in collaboration with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Lagos Country Office, and law enforcement partners from Switzerland, France and Greece.

A statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed that the multi-country investigation into the drug money laundering operations culminated in the well-coordinated simultaneous arrest of a billionaire drug baron, Amadi Simon, in Switzerland and his co-conspirators: 34-year-old Jecinta Amara Ikechi in Anambra State, and 28-year-old Blessing Ngozi Amadi in Agbor, Delta State, on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

This followed months of intelligence gathering and investigations across multiple jurisdictions linking Amadi to the laundering of hundreds of billions of naira in proceeds from drug and financial crimes.

In addition to the arrest of the suspects, the NDLEA, in collaboration with its international law enforcement partners, also traced multi-billion naira assets linked to Amadi’s transnational criminal network in Nigeria and abroad. His operations in Nigeria included a complex scheme involving front and shell companies, pass-throughs and delegates, as well as the use of numerous traditional and cryptocurrency accounts to conceal and launder illicit funds. Properties already identified and linked to Amadi Simon as proceeds of illicit drug funds include: Jovi Hotel at 1 Isiayei Street, GRA Phase 1, Asaba, Delta State; Jovi Hotel and Suites at 4 Orikeze by Deeper Life Road, Agbor, Delta State; as well as Jovi Apartment at Jamieson Court, Mabushi, Abuja. Several bank accounts and cryptocurrency addresses used by the cartel to conceal hundreds of billions of illicit funds have also been identified and blocked.

Speaking on the coordinated efforts of the NDLEA, the United States DEA and other international partners, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brig.-Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), said the success of the multi-country and multi-year operation had sent a clear message that the NDLEA maintains “a zero-tolerance policy toward crimes that jeopardise the safety of the Nigerian people, the integrity of our national reputation and the stability of our economy.”

He expressed gratitude for the support received from the US-DEA in cracking and dismantling Amadi’s transnational criminal network, adding that the U.S. Mission to Nigeria had continued to partner with the agency to combat narcotics trafficking through training in intelligence, evidence collection, case management and tactical operations, as well as the provision of critical equipment.

He assured that the NDLEA would continue to expand its cooperation with the United States and other international partners.

“The NDLEA remains relentless in its pursuit of those involved in narcotics trafficking and associated financial crimes, regardless of where they attempt to hide. Built upon a foundation of strategic partnership, unwavering integrity and dedicated professionalism, the NDLEA is committed to ensuring that Nigeria is neither a haven for drug traffickers who profit from illicit substances nor a sanctuary for their criminal proceeds,” Marwa stated.