Beverly Osu reveals she once planned to become a reverend sister

Nollywood actress and model Beverly Osu has disclosed that long before finding fame in the entertainment industry, she seriously considered becoming a reverend sister.

Speaking on the Creativtea Podcast, the actress said her Catholic upbringing inspired her desire to join a convent and dedicate her life to religious service.

According to Osu, the admiration she had for priests and reverend sisters went beyond faith, as she was drawn to their discipline, neatness and lifestyle.

“I was meant to be a Reverend Sister. I wanted to really be a Reverend Sister. Now, I am doing God’s work in other ways. I love how they dress. Because I am meticulous and very neat, I just loved how clean the priests and Reverend Sisters were. Literally, that was it.”

The actress said the aspiration was not a passing childhood fantasy, noting that she became increasingly committed to the idea during her school years and genuinely envisioned a future in the convent.

Although she eventually chose a different path and built a successful career in Nollywood, Osu said she still believes she serves a meaningful purpose through her work and public influence.

Over the years, the actress has remained one of the most recognisable faces in the Nigerian entertainment industry, earning attention for her acting career, advocacy efforts and outspoken views on social issues.

Her latest revelation has offered fans a rare glimpse into an alternative life she once considered before stepping into the spotlight.