Benue North West: Aber-Adaga gets nod for Senate bid

▪︎ Pledges synergy with Gov Alia on security, devt

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, retired Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Benjamin Aber-Adaga, has secured the blessings of his paternal and maternal communities to contest the Benue North West Senatorial seat.

Aber-Adaga, who is contesting on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was endorsed during his visit to the Mbakine and Mbaivur communities in Gwer Local Government Area (LGA), where he formally informed the people of his decision to join the senatorial race.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers and elders of Mbakine, Mue Ter Ngyohol, Chief John Wende, alongside Chief Julius Yongo, described Aber-Adaga as a worthy son of the land with outstanding leadership qualities.

They offered prayers for God’s guidance and success in his political journey.

Also speaking, the kindred head of Mbatsavkaa in Ishough Council Ward, Chief Daniel Avaan, expressed delight that the area now has the opportunity to produce the next senator for the zone.

Avaan appealed to constituents to unite and support Aber-Adaga’s aspiration to ensure his victory at the polls.

Also, the oldest man in Mbaivur community, Num Abe, performed traditional rites of purification and pronounced blessings on the APC aspirant, declaring that his ambition would not be in vain.

In his further remarks, ACG Aber-Adaga (retd) appreciated the overwhelming support and encouragement from his people, assuring them that he would provide purposeful and effective representation if elected to the National Assembly.

He lamented what he described as years of neglect and poor representation in Benue North West, promising to champion development projects and policies that would positively impact the lives of the people.

The senatorial hopeful further pledged his unwavering support for the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia, stressing that collaboration would help attract more development to the zone and Benue State at large.

According to him, his focus would include improving security, the provision of potable water, electricity, road infrastructure, agricultural support, quality education, healthcare services, as well as empowerment programmes for women, youths, and persons living with disabilities (PWDs).