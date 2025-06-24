The Defence Headquarters has waded into the controversy surrounding the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, over comments he made on the recent killings in Benue State.

A statement issued by the Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Tuesday in Abuja, said Musa never blamed the victims for the killings.

Gusau noted that the CDS pointed out the complexities of conflict zones and the need for communities to be vigilant and cooperative with security agencies.

The statement comes following media reports suggesting that Musa blamed the victims for the attacks.

According to Gusau, CDS Musa meant to encourage communities to work with security agencies to prevent such attacks and promote peace and stability in the region.

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to a news article published in a national daily, which misrepresents recent remarks made by the CDS, Gen. Musa, regarding the tragic Yelwata incident.

“We categorically state that the interpretation and portrayal of the CDS’s comments by the National Coalition Against Mass Killings and Impunity, as reported, are both misleading and taken out of context.

“At no point did the CDS intend to blame victims or justify the heinous acts perpetrated by criminal elements in Benue State or elsewhere.

“The CDS’s statement was aimed at drawing attention to the complex realities and challenges faced in conflict zones, particularly the tactics used by insurgent and criminal groups to infiltrate communities and exploit vulnerabilities.

“His comments were made in good faith, within the broader context of encouraging communities to be vigilant, cooperative with security agencies, and united against those who seek to destroy peace and order,” the statement reads.

“We reject the insinuation that the CDS’s remarks were ‘reckless, insensitive, or provocative.

“Such a claim is not only untrue but also undermines the efforts of the armed forces in managing highly volatile and emotionally charged security situations across the country.

“While we acknowledge the right of citizens and groups to express concerns, we urge stakeholders to exercise restraint, verify facts, and engage constructively, rather than issuing inflammatory statements that may exacerbate tensions or diminish public trust in our institutions.

“The Defence Headquarters remains committed to working with all communities, civil society organisations, and government partners to ensure justice, peace, and accountability prevail across Nigeria,” Gusau added.