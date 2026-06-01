Benue: Labour Party unveils female Deputy Governor, Obetta for 2027 election

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Barely 48 hours after the former Director of Federal Housing Authority (FHA), Mathias Byuan emerged as governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Benue State, the party has unveiled Mrs Juliana Obetta as the Deputy Governor for the 2027 governorship election.

Byuan, who emerged by affirmation last Saturday, alongside the Deputy Governor was presented on Monday at the state party Secretariat in Makurdi by the federal lawmaker representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, Mr Peter Agbese.

Byuan who spoke to newsmen shortly after his presentation, said the Benue people has affirmed him to take over from Governor Hyacinth Alia and govern the state.

He appealed to the Benue people to come out enmasse on election day and give the Labour Party their support pledging that when elected he would move Benue from a civil service state to a viable industrial state.

Byuan who stated that President Bola Tinubu has given so much money to Benue state, said there is nothing to show for it.

He said “I want to be a community Governor not the one that would take our money to Abuja. We would spend the money here so that the young people would have jobs.

“We would ensure that 60 percent of our schools in Benue offer free education for our students to reduce the pressure on parents who have been going to sell one goat or tubers of yam before they can pay school fees.”

Byuan added that “I have consulted widely with our party people and we have decided to pick a deputy Governor that would be acceptable to the Benue people. We have chosen a woman, Juliana Obetta, a rural politician, to ensure that women have their fair share and a voice in the state.”

Speaking, Juliana Obetta said she accepts her nomination wholeheartedly describing the development as a position for Benue women.

Mrs Obetta was the first elected female chairman of Okpokwu LG Council from 2012 to 2014, three times campaign director of women for the state, member of the presidential campaign council for GoodLuck Jonathan among others.

She said “This nomination, I accept it wholeheartedly, and I want to say to the Benue women, this nomination is for you. I know how women come out to vote.

Women constitute more than 80% of voting capacity in the states.

“But most times when we finish election and the men are sworn into office, the women are being sidelined. This is the first time in Benue State a political party

is recognizing the women’s folk. This, I accept wholeheartedly and I want to tell the women that I’m going to be a voice

for them.”

She pledged to work with the incoming First lady of the state, Mrs. Mathias Byuan, to ensure that the 35% affirmative action the women so much yearned for will be achieved.

The Chairman of Labour Party in the State, William Okefe, hailed the national chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman and other national party leaders, for their support to the election of the party candidates for Benue State, saying with Byuan as Governor, Benue will be turned around.