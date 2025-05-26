By John Ogunsemore

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, has condemned attacks on Tse-Orbiam and Ahume Communities of Gwer-West LGA, where scores are feared killed, and the shooting of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongu, by herder terrorists on the Makurdi-Naka road.

This is contained in a Sunday statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula.

Alia expressed his profound outrage and deep sorrow over the incidents.

He said the “heinous acts”, carried out just metres away from a military checkpoint, is a stark reminder of the pervasive violence and lawlessness that have plagued the dilapidated Makurdi-Naka road in recent times.

The governor praised the Almighty God for the life of Fr. Atongu, who was in critical condition but now stable.

Alia expressed solidarity with the Catholic community, particularly the Bishop and the faithful of the Makurdi Diocese, as they continue to pray for the quick recovery of the priest.

According to the governor, “these barbaric criminals masquerading as herders whose actions reveal a blatant disregard for human life and the sanctity of our communities; their cowardice in attacking innocent individuals, especially, our innocent natives, will not be tolerated.”

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to the safety and security of the people of Benue State, saying he stands resolute with the traditional institution, which has recently mandated the immediate evacuation of criminal herders and their accomplice terrorists from Benue lands.

The governor further called on the security apparatus to intensify their efforts in safeguarding our communities, saying, “it is imperative that these criminal elements and their accomplices are apprehended and dealt with swiftly and justly in accordance with the laws of our land”.

Alia added that, “As we continue to mourn the loss of our brothers and sisters, our very peace loving natives, let us unite in our resolve to eradicate the scourge of violence and ensure that our communities are safe havens for all”.

While directing security agencies to go after the terrorists and ensure the kidnapped persons who were with Fr. Atongu are rescued unhurt, the governor urged every citizen to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities.