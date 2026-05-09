Benue attacks: Turan communities suspend mining activities

Report 2,000 killed, 200,000 displaced in a decade

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The Turan Development Association (TUDA), the apex sociocultural and development body of the Turan people in Kwande Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, has announced the immediate and indefinite suspension of all mining activities across Turan land.

Acting President-General of TUDA, Mr Ahar Bichi, and Assistant General Secretary, Mr Asongo Ukusu, made this announcement in a statement they both signed and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Saturday.

The Turan clan occupies six districts and five council wards within Kwande LGA, which also includes Ikurav-ya, Nanev, and Shangev-ya clans.

According to the acting president, “Our ancestral land is richly endowed with mineral resources worth billions of naira. Yet, for over a decade, Turan communities have suffered unrelenting attacks by bandits, armed herders, and terrorists.

“More than 2,000 innocent lives have been lost, and over 90% of our land has been forcibly occupied and over 200,000 people displaced.”

He lamented that their people are being killed and driven from their homes, while over five mining companies operate freely and undisturbed in the same volatile environment.

He said, “Shockingly, neither the companies nor their operations have been targeted by these criminals. This selective security raises serious questions.

“Worse still, these companies began mining without any Community Development Agreement (CDA) with TUDA, the only body legally recognised by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and empowered under the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act, 2007.

“They have instead paid illegal levies to unauthorised local and state agencies in clear violation of the Constitution and the Mining Act.

“The result is environmental devastation, massive pollution, and the systematic short-changing of the Turan people. Indigenous workers have been sacked and replaced with foreigners.”

TUDA leaders noted that “Just last week, on Tuesday, 28th April 2026, a security guard attached to Longriver Mining Nig. Ltd, a mining company in Imbesev, was arrested for kidnapping a pupil from Love of Christ Nursery and Primary School, Jato-Aka, the headquarters of Turan.”

He said repeated attempts by TUDA to engage these companies in lawful dialogue have been arrogantly rejected; rather, “they have chosen to deal with unauthorized individuals and illegal channels. Enough is enough.

“The Turan people can no longer watch helplessly while our land is exploited, our environment destroyed, our children kidnapped, and our people slaughtered — all while mining companies flourish without any meaningful benefit to the host communities.”

He said that, effective immediately, all mining activities in Turan land are suspended until the companies enter into formal, transparent Community Development Agreements with TUDA, as mandated by law, and meet all legal obligations to the entire Turan nation and the affected communities, including Imbesev, Maav, and others, through TUDA.

TUDA is also demanding that the companies commit to responsible operations that guarantee the security and development of their people.

They called on all Turan sons and daughters to stand united behind the decision, warning that any individual or group negotiating secretly with mining companies in the name of TUDA is acting fraudulently and without authority.

They cautioned that any company continuing operations or entering agreements with unauthorised persons or government agencies without TUDA’s involvement and the supervision of the Federal Mines Officer in Makurdi does so at its own peril, as such transactions are illegal, null and void, and a waste of time and resources.

They also appealed to the Federal Government, Benue State Government, security agencies, and all well-meaning Nigerians to intervene decisively and restore sanity, justice, and peace to Turan land, adding that their people will no longer be spectators in the exploitation of their own land.