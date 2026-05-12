Bende North 2027: “Why I want to expand my humanitarian works through lawmaking” – Hon Ngozi Orji

From Kenneth Udeh , Abuja

For years, through the activities of the Herbert Onyekwere Orji Foundation and the Itembaukwu Women Empowerment Initiative, Hon. Ngozi Vivianne Orji has quietly built a reputation around youth empowerment, women development, scholarships, healthcare outreach and support for small businesses across Bende North in Abia State.

Now, the United States-born development advocate and daughter of renowned academic and philanthropist, late Prof. Herbert Orji, says her decision to seek election into the Abia State House of Assembly is driven by a desire to expand those interventions through legislation and public policy.

Speaking in an interview with SUN Newspapers, the APC aspirant for Bende North State Constituency said her years of involvement in grassroots humanitarian activities exposed her to the pressing needs of the people, particularly in the areas of infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture and youth development.

“I feel that if I am elected to the State House of Assembly, I can propel and push these ideas and policies from a higher platform. We can’t change everything overnight, but I can help in some way and make an impact for the people of Bende North,” she stated.

Born in New Jersey, United States, Hon. Orji was raised in Lagos after her parents returned to Nigeria. She attended the American International School, Lagos, before proceeding to Atlantic Hall for her secondary education. She later obtained a Bachelor’s degree from Howard University and a Master’s degree from University of Bradford.

Despite growing up outside Abia State, she said regular visits to Item during festive periods strengthened her bond with her ancestral home and deepened her appreciation for the culture and people of Bende North.

According to her, the humanitarian activities championed by her family over the years became the major inspiration behind her political ambition.

She explained that while her mother’s organization, the Itembaukwu Women Empowerment Initiative, focuses on women empowerment, vocational support and economic inclusion for rural women, the Herbert Onyekwere Orji Foundation, where she serves as President of Operations and Communications, concentrates largely on youth development, scholarship schemes and business support initiatives.

“We help students who are struggling with tuition fees. We support bright students with good grades and also assist small and micro businesses with funding so they can become self-sufficient and support their families,” she said.

Hon. Orji noted that most of the programmes and outreach activities of the foundations are concentrated in Item and other parts of Bende North, giving her first-hand knowledge of the challenges confronting the people.

She revealed that her family has also sustained annual medical outreach programmes in the area since the 1990s, including bringing medical professionals from the United States to provide free healthcare services for residents.

Among the major concerns she identified were poor road infrastructure, unstable electricity supply, inadequate healthcare facilities and the need for stronger support for women farmers.

“Good roads will help rural farmers transport their produce and improve business activities. We also need better electricity supply for homes and businesses,” she said.

On agriculture, she stressed the need to support women who dominate farming activities in rural communities through improved access to farming equipment and healthcare support.

“We need medical facilities for these women because they work very hard physically. They need access to healthcare where they can be attended to properly,” she added.

The APC aspirant also advocated improved school infrastructure, provision of books, furniture and computer systems for students, insisting that rural children must not be left behind in the evolving digital economy.

“With AI, cybersecurity, software development and networking becoming very important globally, our young people need access to computers and quality teachers who can train them in those areas,” she said.

As part of efforts to tackle unemployment and youth restiveness, Hon. Orji disclosed that the Herbert Onyekwere Orji Foundation is already working towards establishing a technology hub in Item to train young people in Information Technology and digital skills.

“We already have land for the project and architectural designs for it. We are currently raising funds and one of our major sponsors is Dangote. The technology hub is something we are very passionate about because it will help prepare our youths for the future,” she said.

On healthcare, she expressed concern over maternal and infant mortality rates, insisting that rural communities urgently need functional hospitals with qualified personnel to cater for women and children.

“We definitely need a good hospital for women and children. It may not start as something very big, but we need experienced doctors and proper healthcare support in the area,” she stated.

Responding to concerns about being a first-time contestant in Bende politics, Hon. Orji admitted she may be considered a political newcomer but insisted that compassion, patience and genuine concern for the people matter more than political longevity.

“This is my first time contesting, but I am ready to work. I am patient, I listen to people and I understand people. I think what people really want is someone who will sincerely listen to them and honestly implement change,” she said.

She dismissed suggestions that living outside Abia could affect her understanding of local realities, arguing that modern technology and regular engagement with the people have made it easier to stay connected with community issues.

“The world is digital now. People want someone who understands their needs and genuinely wants to make honest change, not necessarily someone who must live there permanently,” she said.

On legislative independence and the often-discussed influence of governors over state assemblies, Hon. Orji said dialogue, consultation and collective decision-making among lawmakers remain important in governance.

“You speak up, give your opinion and discuss issues with other members. At the end of the day, decisions are made collectively and you have to continue working within the system,” she noted.

Speaking on her preparations for the APC primaries, the aspirant disclosed that she had intensified grassroots consultations across Bende North, including meetings with stakeholders, women groups, party officials and community development associations.

“I have spent the last two weeks in Abia meeting people, attending development association meetings, women meetings and engaging party stakeholders. We are doing grassroots consultations and we will continue with more door-to-door engagements,” she said.

Hon. Orji maintained that her aspiration is ultimately about expanding the impact of years of humanitarian service into broader legislative intervention capable of touching more lives across Bende North.