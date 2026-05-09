‘Beautiful sporting rivalry’ – Messi labels Ronaldo competition

Now 38 and 41 years respectively, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo jointly held the football world spellbound for more than a decade with incredible goals, otherworldly dribbles, clutch-moment displays and Ballon d’Or triumphs.

Messi spoke about his career rival during an interview with Argentine TV host, Joaquín “Pollo” Álvarez.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner described competition with Ronaldo, who has five, as a “beautiful sporting rivalry”.

He said, “What happened was a beautiful sporting rivalry.

“It’s something natural in the world of football. I was at Barcelona and he was at Real Madrid, and we were competing for everything both collectively and individually, so people were always comparing us.

“But our relationship was always good and respectful, and everything that happened was purely athletic. There was nothing personal.

“We didn’t meet often except at matches or award ceremonies, and we were always on good terms.

“Now we’re at different stages in our lives, but what happened was a beautiful sporting rivalry”.

In November 2025, Ronaldo dismissed insinuations that Messi was a better footballer, giving fresh impetus to the eternal debate.

“Messi better than me? I don’t agree with that opinion. I don’t want to be humble,” the Al-Nassr forward told Piers Morgan.