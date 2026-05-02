By Lukman Olabiyi

The vibrant pulse of culture, history, and celebration took over Lagos Island as thousands of residents, tourists, and culture enthusiasts gathered for the 2026 Lagos Fanti Carnival, transforming the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square into a dazzling arena of colour, rhythm, and heritage.

From the early hours of Easter Monday, the atmosphere was electric. Streets leading into the square buzzed with anticipation as costumed performers, community groups, and excited spectators streamed in, eager to witness one of Lagos’ oldest and most cherished cultural spectacles.

By midday, the venue had evolved into a kaleidoscope of vibrant fabrics, elaborate headpieces, feathered costumes, and rhythmic drumbeats that echoed across the historic heart of the city.

The Fanti Carnival, deeply rooted in the legacy of Afro-Brazilian returnees popularly known as the Aguda, once again reaffirmed its place as a living cultural archive, preserving centuries-old traditions while evolving into a modern tourism and entertainment powerhouse.

The 2026 edition recorded a massive turnout, drawing participants from across demographics, young and old, locals and foreigners, traders and professionals, each united by a shared appreciation for culture and festivity.

Among the dignitaries present was the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by his wife, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, members of the state executive council, and a host of local and international guests.

Their presence underscored the growing significance of the carnival not merely as a cultural event, but as a strategic platform for tourism development and economic stimulation.

In a message shared after the event, Sanwo-Olu described the carnival as a powerful showcase of identity and creativity.

“Each group brought its own colours, choreography, and strong sense of identity,” he noted. It was especially meaningful to see historic communities come together, reflecting an important part of our heritage that we must continue to preserve and celebrate,” the governor said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting cultural platforms that strengthen social cohesion and promote Lagos as a global cultural hub.

At the heart of the carnival were the grand processions by historic Lagos Island communities, including Lafiaji, Isale-Eko, Olowogbowo, Okoo-Faji, Okepopo, Epetedo, and Campos.

Each group delivered a distinct performance, blending traditional Yoruba rhythms with Afro-Brazilian influences in a vibrant display of storytelling through music, dance, and costume.

The Okepopo Fanti Carnival Association set the tone with a dramatic parade featuring a drum-themed float and horses, capturing immediate attention and setting the stage for a day of artistic brilliance.

Okoo-Faji followed with a culturally rich display, showcasing a canoe-themed float adorned with shrines and performers dressed in striking red and blue attire. Epetedo thrilled spectators with energetic skaters waving flags in synchronised routines, clad in blue and white costumes that shimmered under the Lagos sun.

Isale-Eko paid homage to its fishing heritage, while Lafiaji’s red-and-white themed procession symbolised tradition and unity.

Olowogbowo maintained a high-energy performance that kept the crowd dancing, while Campos drew loud cheers with elaborate animal-themed costumes featuring dragons, ostriches, and peacocks, complemented by beautifully decorated umbrellas.

As the various groups converged at the square, spectators were treated to a breathtaking fusion of choreographed displays, pulsating drumbeats, and theatrical performances each narrating stories passed down through generations.

The energy was infectious. Cheers erupted from every corner of the venue as performers dazzled with their precision, creativity, and cultural pride.

Adding a contemporary twist to the cultural showcase were electrifying performances by top Nigerian artistes, including Teni, Niniola, 9ice, Reminisce, and Terry Apala.

The performances brought a surge of excitement, with fans singing along and dancing enthusiastically.

Niniola, accompanied by her energetic dance crew, delivered a high-octane performance that kept the crowd on their feet, while Teni’s stage presence drew thunderous applause.

DJs Hanni and Wandi set the tone early in the day, warming up the audience with a vibrant mix of music that bridged traditional and contemporary sounds.

The fusion of live music and cultural performances highlighted the carnival’s evolving identity, one that respects tradition while embracing modern entertainment.

Beyond the spectacle, the carnival also served as a vital economic driver. Traders and vendors capitalised on the massive turnout, selling food, drinks, crafts, and souvenirs to eager attendees.

From roadside boli (roasted plantain) sellers to beverage vendors and ice cream hawkers, small businesses recorded brisk sales throughout the day, reflecting the economic ripple effect of such large-scale cultural events.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, emphasised the importance of the carnival in stimulating grassroots commerce.

“It’s for the man selling boli by the roadside, the woman selling soft drinks, and the ice cream vendor serving children. These events bring real economic value to communities,” she explained.

The commissioner noted that beyond revenue generation, cultural festivals like the Fanti Carnival play a crucial role in supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), creating jobs, and improving livelihoods.

The carnival’s growing international appeal was evident in the presence of tourists from across the globe. Many described the experience as unique and unforgettable.

Marion Kibler, a visitor from France, expressed her admiration for the vibrant cultural display.

“This is amazing. In France, we don’t have anything like this, the blend of Brazilian and African cultures, the colours, the music it’s beautiful,” she said.

Another tourist, Julie Vanoni, who visited Nigeria to connect her son with his roots, described the carnival as a deeply enriching cultural experience.

“We can see different communities coming together. It’s very cultural and very beautiful,” she said, adding that she enjoyed Nigerian cuisine, particularly jollof rice.

Their testimonies reflect the carnival’s role as a bridge between cultures, strengthening ties between Nigeria and Brazil while positioning Lagos as a global cultural destination.

For many Lagos residents, the carnival was both a discovery and a celebration.

Blessing Godwin, attending for the first time, described the experience as eye-opening.

“I’ve lived in Lagos for years but never experienced this. The colours, the costumes—it’s amazing. I’ll definitely come again,” she said.

Abiodun Adeola highlighted the performances as his favourite aspect, while Omowunmi Alabi, a student, said the event provided a refreshing break from routine.

Entrepreneur Ayo Bamidele praised the overall organisation, noting that the artistes added a unique flair to the celebration.

For businessman Hassan Adebambo, the cultural performances stood out.

“I danced and had so much fun. It’s been a while since I experienced something like this,” he said.

In a notable development, this year’s edition embraced inclusivity with the participation of the Disability Pride Movement.

Their involvement highlighted the importance of representation and equal access in cultural celebrations. Disability advocate Olajumoke Otitoloju described the initiative as a step forward in promoting awareness and fostering a more inclusive society.

“It shows that everyone has a place in our cultural expression,” she noted.

For community leaders, the Fanti Carnival is far more than entertainment; it is a living testament to Lagos’ rich history.

Captain of the Lafiaji community, Mayegun Owolabi, described the festival as a vital cultural institution rooted in centuries-old traditions.

According to him, months of preparation go into each edition, reflecting the dedication of community members to preserving their heritage.

He added that the carnival promotes unity, peace, and cultural pride, while its recognition in the state’s official calendar has elevated its importance.

With its impressive turnout, vibrant performances, and renewed sense of cultural pride, the 2026 Lagos Fanti Carnival once again demonstrated why it remains one of the most iconic festivals in Lagos.

Blending history, creativity, and community spirit, the event stands as a powerful reminder that culture is not merely to be remembered, it is to be lived, celebrated and passed down.

As the drums gradually faded and the crowds dispersed into the Lagos night, one thing remained certain: the spirit of the Fanti Carnival continues to beat strongly in the heart of the city.

In its colours, rhythms, and stories lies the enduring soul of Lagos, a city where tradition and modernity dance together in perfect harmony.