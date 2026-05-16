BBNaija’s Tega Dominic speaks on alleged relationship with Frank Edoho

By Seyi Babalola

Tega Dominic, a former Big Brother Naija star, has responded to charges made by Frank Edoho’s estranged wife, Sandra, who accused her and others of having affairs with the TV presenter, including in their home.

Tega revealed in a statement made on her X page that her friendship with Edoho began in mid-2025 through social media and a shared birthday wish to her mother, with her manager attending their single meeting.

Her post read, “I honestly did not want to speak on this because I have spent a long time trying to stay away from unnecessary drama, but at this point, my silence is no longer helping. I have absolutely no sexual or emotional relationship with Frank Edoho.

“Frank is a great guy and a very good friend of mine. We started talking around mid-last year after he sent birthday wishes to my mum. Like many people in the industry, we already knew each other through social media and mutual familiarity. He is also my kinsman. There was never anything inappropriate between us.

“The first and only time I hung out with Frank was with my manager, Paul Ukonu, present,” she said.

“I have absolutely nothing to hide. And honestly, if I ever had anything to do with Frank romantically, I would say it with my full chest. He was separated at the time, and I am also separated. If you know me, you know I have never been the type to hide or sneak around. I say things exactly as they are.

“I have worked too hard to build myself and my brand step by step to allow false accusations stain my name like this. I owe it to my family, friends, supporters, and the reputable brands I work with to protect my reputation.

“I believe it is important for evidence to be provided because I will not let this slide. My name cannot be dragged carelessly into false narratives.

“This has honestly been very upsetting for me, but moving forward, my lawyers will handle the matter appropriately.”