By Seyi Babalola

BBNaija star DJ Flow, a No Loose Guard housemate, has spoken up about the end of her decade-long friendship with her former partner Rhuthee, stating that she cannot intervene in arguments on her behalf.

During the BBNaija No Loose Guard episode reunion, which premiered on June 23, 2025, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu questioned DJ Flow about the split with Rhuthee and the cause for it.

DJ Flow explained that her ex-friend Ruthie knew her attitude because they had spoken before appearing on the show, knowing she would not respond to drama, even if it involved her.

She added that the final straw came when Ruthie granted an interview and made statements about her that made her disappointed.

In a conversation with the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, DJ Flow shared that the interview helped her realize it was time to end their friendship, explaining that despite their ten-year history, she has come to terms with the fact that their friendship had run its course.

The BBNaija experience, which was intended to strengthen their bond, ultimately led to the unraveling of their friendship. However, DJ Flow acknowledged that while she still cares for Ruthie and is willing to support her, she has chosen to move on due to irreconcilable differences.

She said, “I can have your back and support you, but I don’t have to go into a fight with you. We have had a conversation before where she is like, ‘Oh, if they are dragging one person on social media, will you respond?’ And I was like, ‘You know me. You know say I no go respond even if dem dey drag me, I no go respond, not to talk of someone else. It’s not my fight; why should I respond?’

“I try not to have regrets, but I just truly believe that as much as I cherish what we had for 10 years, I also have the belief that at the end of the day, we go through life with people, not completely do life with these people.

“But I think what really did it for me was the interview she had. When I saw that she did an interview speaking on me, I needed a reason. I needed to understand where she was coming from, and that interview just really did it for me and made me realise that I might have love for this person, but I feel like we’ve gotten to a point in life where we should just go our separate ways and that this person is just not good for my energy anymore, and that’s perfectly fine.”