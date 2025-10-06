Former Big Brother Naija housemate Kuture has revealed why he was overjoyed with Imisi’s triumph in Season 10 of the reality program.

In a video, Kuture showed real satisfaction with her triumph, claiming that many candidates in the house were “fake” and frequently evaluated others based on their financial status.

“I was very happy Imisi won. Most of these housemates are fake and rate you according to wetin deh your pocket, but God no be man,” he said.

Imisi secured 42.8% of the total votes, making her the fourth female and second-youngest winner in the history of the Big Brother Naija franchise.

The 23-year-old actress and fashion designer was announced as the Season 10 “10/10” champion on Sunday, October 5, 2025, by show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.