Thelma Lawson, a Big Brother Naija 10/10 housemate, has disclosed that she has attempted to come out of Biggie’s bathroom naked multiple times since she keeps forgetting there is a camera.

She shared this with Big Brother during her diary session on Sunday.

She explained that she’s getting used to the house and no longer conscious of the cameras.

Thelma said, “It has been an amazing experience, everyday doing different things.

“So many different characters in this your house, Big Brother. I’m just managing.

“It’s exactly how I’ve been watching it on TV. It just feels really different in here because like I was telling the housemates today, I’ve attempted to come out of the bathroom naked three different times because I don’t see the cameras anymore. So, it’s a lot easier. I’m also getting along with a lot of people, I believe. I would say it has been an amazing experience. I’m having so much fun.”

Thelma currently won the Head of House game yesterday and she will be challenged by her fellow housemates today to see if she can retain the position for the rest of the week.