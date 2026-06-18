Bayelsa Govt resolves Twon-Brass leadership tussle

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has resolved the lingering leadership tussle in Twon-Brass Kingdom, following its intervention and agreement by the feuding parties to immediately withdraw all ongoing court cases concerning the conflict.

It also directed all government-recognized communities to run their affairs based on constitutions that are in line with the provisions of the state Community Administration and Chieftaincy Law to ensure effective leadership at the grassroots level.

The Deputy Governor, Dr. Peter Akpe, who made this known at a meeting with the leadership of the five communities in Twon-Brass Kingdom and other top government officials at Government House, Yenagoa, urged the people to complement the government’s effort in maintaining the prevailing peace in the state.

Highlighting the key resolutions reached at the meeting, Dr Peter Akpe noted that although all five paramount rulers have equal powers, one of them would play the role of a coordinator for a maximum period of one year to avoid a leadership vacuum in the Kingdom.

The Deputy Governor, who stressed that the coordinating arrangement will persist pending the enthronement of a new Amanyanabo, announced the appointment of Chief Beinmo Rufus-Spiff as the Coordinating Amadabo for the next one year with effect from Wednesday, 17th June, 2026.

He also announced the setting up of a five-man constitution drafting committee, which has one nominee each from the five communities, with Chief Claudius Kune-Igoni of Kemmer-Ama as its Chairman.

Members of the Committee, which has eight weeks to complete its assignment, include Chief Sisei Eke-Spiff Samuel of Ada-Ama, Chief James Sokari (Cameron-Ama), Chief Randy Sobogboma (Shidi-Ama), and Chief Bio Gbeghasa of Sambo-Ama.

His words: “On the issue of leadership, the five Amadabos have equal powers, but at particular times, like the situation the Kingdom is in now, there will be a need for a coordinating Amadabo.

“That coordination does not give the coordinator any exclusive powers. You are just a coordinator among equals for a tenure maximum of one year, as agreed. But if a King is not enthroned, there will be another coordinator who will be elected a month before the expiration of the one-year tenure.

“We also agreed that the Amadabo of Cameron-Ama should start the coordinating process beginning from today (17th June, 2026). He will be in the saddle coordinating the affairs of the kingdom on all the issues, including the finances, and give a report to the Amadabos once a month.

“All court cases should also be withdrawn. And finally, we resolved that Twon-Brass needs a constitution as a matter of urgency. Consequently, a five-member constitution drafting committee has been set up with nominations from each of the Amadabos.”

Those who made presentations at the meeting include the paramount ruler of Sambo-Ama, Chief Ralph Sambo; that of Ada-Ama, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff, and their Cameron-Ama counterpart, Chief Beinmo Rufus-Spiff.

Others are Chief Oton Efebo-Shidi and Chief Israel Sunny Goli, the paramount rulers of Shidi-Ama and Kemmer-Ama, respectively.