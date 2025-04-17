From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government reaffirmed its commitment to combatting violence against women during the inauguration of the national leadership of the Association of Women Against Gender-Based Violence (AWAGBV) in Yenagoa.

Bibian George, Special Adviser to Governor Douye Diri on Women in Politics, assured the group of the state’s support for initiatives aimed at curbing gender-based violence (GBV).

She emphasised mentoring the next generation of girls to reduce violence by raising awareness, stating, “When the girl child is properly mentored, contentious issues that lead to violence are reduced.”

Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, who administered the oath to AWAGBV’s national and state executives, urged them to collaborate with women’s organisations, state, and federal governments to eliminate GBV. He acknowledged the challenge but expressed confidence in the leadership of Dr Dise Ogbise Goddy-Harry, pledging judicial support to address rampant GBV cases.

Dr Ogbise Goddy-Harry, AWAGBV president, outlined a strategy focusing on prevention and women’s empowerment, including collaboration with the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), police, and stakeholders to support survivors and hold perpetrators accountable.

Engr Dr Amalate Ann Jonathan Obuebite, 1st Vice President and APWEN state chairman, noted that poor economic conditions drive some violations. She committed to empowering women through education, entrepreneurial skills, and economic opportunities to foster financial independence and reduce GBV.

The event follows AWAGBV’s pledge to adopt empowerment strategies, with stakeholders like FIDA and Juota Global Nigeria Limited offering support for survivor services and economic initiatives for 100 women.