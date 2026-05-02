Bauchi LP backs Nenadi Usman after Appeal Court verdict

From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Labour Party in Bauchi State has congratulated Mrs Nenadi Usman following her victory at the Court of Appeal, and emergence as the substantive national chairperson of the party.

In a statement jointly signed by the state chairman, Auwalu Tukur, and secretary, Joshua Sunday, the party described the judgment as a triumph of justice, due process, and the collective will of committed members nationwide.

The party also applauded the successful conduct of its recent National Convention in Abia State, describing it as the most peaceful, organised, and successful convention since the party’s formation.

It commended the governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, for what it called his exemplary leadership and support throughout the convention.

According to the statement, the convention demonstrated the party’s commitment to internal democracy, unity, and sustainable growth.

The Bauchi chapter further appreciated members across wards, local governments, and the state for their support during recent congresses that produced the current leadership led by Tukur.

The party called on the faction led by Julius Abure and all aggrieved members to embrace peace and work with Nenadi Usman in the spirit of reconciliation and progress.

It also appealed to former leaders in Bauchi State to unite for the overall interest of the party.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the Labour Party said unity and collective effort would be crucial in repositioning the party for greater achievements.

The statement added that the party remains a credible and people-oriented platform open to progressive Nigerians and opposition figures seeking an alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

It stressed the need to safeguard democracy against manipulation, including abuse of judicial processes, while reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability, and people-focused leaders