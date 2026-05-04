Bauchi governor redeploys cabinet after resignations

From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has approved the immediate redeployment of cabinet members following the resignation of the chief of staff and six commissioners to pursue political ambitions.

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Bauchi, Animu Gamawa, and six honourable commissioners of the State Executive Council have resigned from their appointments to pursue their political ambitions.

The affected commissioners include Dr Yakubu Adamu (Finance and Economic Development), Hajia Jakara Wanka (Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management), and Hon. Nuhu Zaki (Water Resources).

Others are Alhaji Faruok Mustapha Katagum (Rural Development and Special Duties), Isah Babayo Tilde (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), and Usman Modibo Abdulkadir (Science and Technology).

Following the resignations, Governor Mohammed has approved the immediate deployment of commissioners and the assignment of supervisory roles to some cabinet members to oversee the affected offices and ministries pending the appointment of new officials.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to journalists by Comrade Muktar Gidado, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor.

He noted that the directive is part of ongoing efforts to ensure uninterrupted service delivery to the people of Bauchi State.

According to the statement, Hashimu Yakubu, Principal Private Secretary (PPS), will supervise the Office of the Chief of Staff, Government House, Bauchi, while Dr Mohammed Lawal Rimi Zayam has been deployed to the Ministry of Power, Science and Technology.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Hassan Usman El-Yakub, SAN, will supervise the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Similarly, Usman Usman Shehu, Commissioner for Information and Communication, will oversee the Ministry of Water Resources, while Hon. Danlami Ahmed Kawule, Commissioner for Housing and Environment, will supervise the Ministry of Rural Development and Special Duties.

Amina Muhammad Katagum, Commissioner for Budget, Planning and Multilateral Coordination, has been assigned to supervise the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.

In the same vein, Mohammed Sadiq Shira, Commissioner for Cooperatives and SMEs, will supervise the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, while DIG Sani Mohammed (Rtd.), Chief Security Adviser to the Governor, has been assigned to oversee the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

The governor, according to the statement, wished the outgoing cabinet members well in their future endeavours and urged the newly assigned officials to take full charge of their respective offices and apply their wealth of experience in managing them effectively.

He also directed them to work closely with the permanent secretaries to ensure smooth administration.