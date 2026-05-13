From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Wednesday flagged off the N29,689,943,588.60 flood and erosion control project under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL), a World Bank-funded initiative.

Speaking during the ceremony, Mohammed described the project as a historic intervention that would save lives, protect property and restore degraded lands across several communities in Bauchi Local Government Area.

“The devastating gullies and uncontrolled flood channels stretching across Soho Company, Sabon Kaura, Wunti Dada, Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Tambari Housing Estate down to Yelwa Bridge, through the Bauchi State College of Agriculture, have for years constituted a serious threat to lives, property, infrastructure, and economic activities,” he said.

“What began as small waterways where children could easily cross have now expanded into massive erosion corridors, in some places exceeding 50 to 60 metres in width and length.

“These environmental hazards have consumed homes, farmlands, roads, plots of land, and sources of livelihood, while placing families in constant fear and uncertainty.”

The governor added that downstream communities such as Yakubu Bauchi, Salman Adamu Quarters and Gwalaga Mayaka had also suffered severe seasonal flooding over the years.

“During rainfall, many families remain awake throughout the night for fear that floodwaters may invade their homes, destroy their livelihoods, and sometimes even claim lives,” he stated.

He noted that poor drainage systems and unmanaged erosion had also created serious public health concerns.

“Stagnant water and poorly managed drainages become breeding grounds for disease vectors, increasing the prevalence of malaria and other water-related illnesses within our communities,” Mohammed said.

The governor revealed that the project, which was awarded to Triacta Nigeria Limited, with 40 per cent mobilisation already paid, would significantly improve security and economic activities in the affected areas.

According to him, the intervention will restore about 9,842 hectares of degraded land, provide relief and protection to over 213,000 people, and channel more than 40 million cubic metres of water annually for productive uses, including irrigation and other economic activities within the catchment areas.

“More importantly, the restoration of degraded land and improved water management will open up new opportunities for dry season farming, landscaping enterprises, and other activities capable of improving livelihoods,” he added.

Mohammed further explained that abandoned erosion corridors and environmentally degraded areas often create unsafe spaces that encourage criminal activities and restrict movement, especially at night and during the rainy season.

“By restoring these areas, improving access, and reclaiming degraded land, we are creating safer and more organised communities for our people,” he said.

The governor stressed that his administration recognises that infrastructure development must go hand in hand with economic empowerment.

“Beyond its environmental and social benefits, this project will generate numerous direct and indirect economic opportunities for our people,” he stated.

He described the ACReSAL project as another bold milestone in the administration’s commitment to environmental protection, urban renewal, public health, economic growth and the overall wellbeing of residents.

“This intervention forms a major component of the Bauchi Urban Renewal Project and aligns fully with the aspirations of the ‘My Bauchi Project II,’ through which our administration continues to modernise infrastructure, improve living conditions, and build resilient communities capable of withstanding environmental and economic challenges,” he said.