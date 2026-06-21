Bauchi: Birshi-Miri rallies behind APC governorship candidate

From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The ambition of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Bauchi State, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, to return as governor received a significant boost as residents of Birshi-Miri staged a massive rally in support of his candidature ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The convener of the rally, Hon. Usman P.A. Yalwa, said the gathering was organised to assure the APC governorship candidate that the people of Birshi-Miri remain firmly behind him and all APC candidates contesting in the forthcoming elections.

Yalwa welcomed representatives from Bauchi Local Government Area, as well as supporters of Hon. Salisu Sabo, popularly known as Salisiyya, for turning out in large numbers to demonstrate their support for the APC candidate.

According to him, the event reflected the unity and commitment of party members towards ensuring the success of the APC at the polls.

“This gathering is a demonstration of our collective commitment to the success of our great party. We call on all members and supporters to remain united and work together for the victory of the APC and its governorship candidate,” he said.

“The massive turnout at this event is clear evidence that the APC remains strong and united in Birshi-Miri. We want to assure the APC and all its candidates that Birshi-Miri is fully committed to delivering victory for the party.

“Because of the unity that exists within our party, we are determined to give our utmost support and ensure overwhelming votes for Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar and all APC candidates.”

Yalwa also appealed to party stakeholders to convey to M.A. Abubakar that the construction of the Birshi road remains a priority project for the community.

“The people of Birshi-Miri have consistently supported the APC and will continue to support and vote for Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar,” he said.

“We also urge our leaders and stakeholders to continue supporting youth groups across the state and ensure grassroots stakeholders are carried along in party activities and decision-making processes. Together, through unity, inclusion and commitment, we will secure victory for the APC,” he added.

Speaking at the rally, Hon. Salisu Sabo (Salisiyya) said he attended the event with his supporters to publicly demonstrate their backing for the APC governorship candidate.

“You can see that the people are happy and ready to support and vote for him because of his antecedents and track record. He has done a lot for the people of Bauchi State, which is why everybody has come out to support him and vote for him again so that he can continue the good work he started,” he said.

Despite losing the APC primary election for the Bauchi Federal Constituency seat, Sabo pledged his loyalty to the party and its candidates.

“I remain committed to the APC. I have been in this party from the time of the merger until now. I cannot abandon the house I helped build because of a disagreement. The governorship candidate is my leader, and I will support him and all APC candidates. I am happy that people are still supporting me, and I believe many will vote for M.A. Abubakar because of that support,” he stated.

Also speaking, Saelin Pawa of Birshi-Miri urged APC members to put the party primaries behind them and focus on securing victory in the 2027 general elections.

He said the APC had been blessed with candidates capable of winning elections at all levels and called on members to unite behind the party.

Pawa appealed to residents of Birshi-Miri to support the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and also rally behind M.A. Abubakar in the governorship race.

He described the former governor as an experienced leader with the capacity to improve the lives of the people of Bauchi State.

According to him, M.A. Abubakar has made significant contributions to the development of the state and deserves another opportunity to serve.

He urged party members and supporters to forgive any perceived shortcomings and give him a second chance, noting that no leader is without faults.

Pawa further maintained that M.A. Abubakar emerged victorious in the APC governorship primary despite prevailing economic challenges and remains ahead of other aspirants in terms of experience, competence and qualifications.