Bauchi 2027: Kashim buys NDC governorship nomination form

From Paul Orude Bauchi

Former Secretary to the Bauchi State Government and Governorship aspirant on the platform of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Barrister Ibrahim Kashim has on Friday purchased nomination and expression of interest forms to contest the poll.

Kashim, served in Governor Bala Mohammed”s administration as SSG until his resignation in December 2024.

He had declared his intention to contest for Governor in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) but later left the party due to fragmentation at the national level.

The former SSG purchased the NDC form on Friday May, 15 2026, seeking the mandate of the people of Bauchi State to contest for the office of Governor in the 2027 General Elections.

“I remain deeply humbled by the encouragement, prayers and support received from citizens across all communities, especially our youths, women, workers, farmers, traders and elders who continue to believe in the possibility of a better future for our dear state,.” he stated.