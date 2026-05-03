Barcelona edge Osasuna to move closer to La Liga title

Barcelona moved to the brink of retaining the La Liga title on Saturday after grinding out a 2-1 win over Osasuna at El Sadar, stretching their lead at the top and leaving the title race almost beyond Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick’s side now sit 14 points clear at the summit and could be crowned champions on Sunday if Real Madrid fail to beat Espanyol. Even if their rivals win, Barcelona will still be within touching distance of sealing the title with a result in their next outing.

For much of the evening, Barcelona were made to work hard by a stubborn Osasuna side that stayed compact, frustrated their visitors and kept the contest level deep into the second half.

The breakthrough finally came in the 81st minute when Marcus Rashford, introduced to change the tempo of the game, delivered a precise cross into the box for Robert Lewandowski, who rose to head home and put Barcelona in front.

Five minutes later, the visitors struck again. Ferran Torres latched onto a well-weighted through ball from Fermin Lopez and calmly finished past Sergio Herrera to double Barcelona’s advantage and put the game firmly in their control.

Osasuna responded almost immediately through Raul Garcia, who headed in Abel Bretones’ cross in the 88th minute to set up a tense finish in Pamplona.

The home side pushed for a late equaliser, but Barcelona held their nerve in the closing minutes to secure all three points and extend their winning run in the league to 10 matches.

The result leaves Barcelona firmly in command of the title race and within touching distance of a second straight league crown under Flick.

It was another disciplined display from the Catalans, who showed patience, control and enough cutting edge in the final moments to take a significant step towards finishing the job.