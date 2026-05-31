Bandits kidnap retired Major General Rabe Abubakar, wife in Katsina

By Lawrence Agbo

Suspected bandits have abducted retired Major General Rabe Abubakar and his wife during an attack along the Katsina–Matazu road in Katsina State.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday while the former military officer and his wife were travelling through Matazu Local Government Area.

Sources said armed men intercepted their vehicle on the road and whisked the couple away to an unknown destination.

The driver conveying them was said to have escaped the attack despite sustaining a gunshot wound during the incident.

Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information, served as the spokesperson of the Nigerian Armed Forces and was a prominent figure in the military’s public communication efforts during his years in service.

The abduction has heightened concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Katsina and other parts of the North-West, where kidnappings and bandit attacks have continued despite ongoing military operations.

Residents and travellers in the region have repeatedly expressed fears over the growing frequency of attacks on major roads and communities.

As of the time of filing this report, military authorities had yet to issue an official statement on the abduction, while efforts to obtain their reaction were unsuccessful.