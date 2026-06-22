Banditry: NSCDC trains 106 officers on pistol management

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

In view of the vicious and heartless operations of criminals in the country, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has concluded a two-week Intensive Pistol Management Training Course for 106 personnel, reaffirming the corps’ commitment to manpower development, professionalism, discipline, and quality service delivery.

The two weeks training which took place at the FCT Command Training and obstacle crossing in Abuja was conducted to sharpen officers’ firearm handling skills and reinforce strict adherence to operational efficiency while protecting critical national assets and infrastructure, lives, and property.

Addressing the graduands, the FCT Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu, emphasised zero tolerance for negligence with firearms.

“In the NSCDC, we do not condone accidental discharge. It is the height of professional misconduct and we do no take lightly to such misconduct. You must be accountable and ensure professionalism at all times,” the commandant stated.

In a statement, he further charged officers to remain diligent in their interactions with members of the public in every engagement.

“The public is not our enemy. You must observe the rules of engagement, act with restraint, and remember that you are deployed to protect lives and infrastructure, not to intimidate citizens,” he added.

Odumosu, thanked the Commandant General (CG), Professor Ahmed Audi, for giving approval for the training, noting that continuous capacity building is central to the corps’ mandate of safeguarding critical national assets and ensuring public safety.

He charged the participants to be resilient, maintain discipline in discharging their assigned duties and continually put the interest of the corps and the nation above personnel interest.

Participants of the just-concluded training were drilled on weapon safety, marksmanship, tactical handling, and ethical use of force in line with global best practices and NSCDC Standard Operational practice (SOP).

Highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates to the graduands during the Monday Muster parade by the FCT Commandant.