By John Ogunsemore

The Lagos State Police Command said it has rescued 10 victims from a baby factory in the Ijegun area of the state.

The police also arrested the main suspect, Mariam Vincent, aged 35, along with two others – Orie Ruth, 23, and Ujunwa Ifeanyi, 18.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin disclosed this on Monday.

He said the baby factory was discovered following a tip-off received by police on Saturday.

The police spokesman explained that the 10 rescued victims included seven adult women and three children.

He further disclosed that the children were aged seven, five, and two.

Among the adult victims were Precious (24), Magdalene (25), Adaobi (23), Princess (22), Ifeanyi (25), and Amaka (26).

Thei rescued children are Destiny (7), Miracle (5), and Success (2).

Hundeyin said all the rescued persons are now getting proper care and support.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects admitted during questioning that they kidnapped the victims from different places in the state to run the baby factory.

Hundeyin noted that investigation is ongoing and the suspect would be arraigned.