From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has extended its heartfelt commendation to the Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for his unwavering commitment to the development and progress of the state through the strategic partnership with the World Bank.

AYCF President General Yerima Shettima said the collaboration, which encompasses a remarkable portfolio of eight major projects worth a total of $885 million, represents a significant step forward in addressing critical developmental challenges faced by our communities.

Shettima recalled that during a recent courtesy visit by Mr. Ousmane Diagana, the World Bank’s Regional Vice President for Western and Central Africa, Governor Sani articulated a visionary roadmap aimed at enhancing the impact of these projects across various sectors including education, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, and social welfare.

“We applaud the governor’s recognition of the transformative role that the World Bank has played in our state, particularly through initiatives such as the Adolescent Girls’ for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project, the Sustainable Urban and Rural Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (SURWASH) Programme, and the Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Recovery Stimulus Programme (NG-CARES).

Shettima noted that these projects have not only laid the groundwork for sustainable development but have also provided our youth with opportunities for empowerment and growth, adding that the governor’s commitment to expanding World Bank support into new areas, including the Sustainable Power and Irrigation in Nigeria (SPIN) Project and the Resilient and Accessible Microfinance (RAM) Project, is a testament to his dedication to building a diversified and resilient economy for Kaduna State.

“As stakeholders in the future of Kaduna, we recognize the importance of public cooperation in ensuring the success of these initiatives” he stated.

The AYCF urged all citizens to actively engage with and support the government’s efforts in implementing these projects, stressing that it is imperative that we work together to create an environment conducive for development, where the benefits of such investments can be felt by all, especially the most vulnerable among us.

“We also commend Mr. Ousmane Diagana for his recognition of Governor Sani’s strong leadership and the effectiveness of Kaduna’s collaboration with the World Bank. Such acknowledgment is a reflection of the potential that exists within our state when we harness the right partnerships and leadership”.

The AYCF said it stands firmly behind Governor Uba Sani in his mission to elevate Kaduna State to new heights. “We call upon all residents, community leaders, and stakeholders to join hands in fostering a spirit of cooperation and unity. Together, we can ensure that the benefits of these projects are maximized, leading to a brighter future for all citizens of Kaduna State” he stressed.