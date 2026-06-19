Awujale throne: Afobaje Council blasts Olisa, insists on due process

The crisis rocking the process of picking a new Awujale of Ijebuland has widened, as the Afobaje Council on Friday lambasted the Olisa of Ijebu Ode, Chief Rasheed Adesanya, for sending a letter to the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and referring to himself as the head of the Council.

The Olisa had in a correspondence to the state governor, signed the letter as the head of ilamuren kingmakers.

The Council led by Chief Sunny Kuku, however, dismissed that notion, saying that the Council has not conferred any such rights on Adesanya.

The Council members, in a statement jointly signed, said the Olisa has no authority to parade himself as their leader.

They also faulted the Olisa for referring to himself as “Alaiyeluwa”, a title reserved for the crowned traditional rulers.

The statement was signed by six members of the Council led by Chief Sunny Kuku, the Olor’Ogun and Ogbeni Oja of Ijebu.

Others are Chief Kunle Ogunade, the Apebi of Ijebu; Chief Jimi Adebisi Lawal, The Olootu Ifore; Chief Lekan Osifeso, the Olootu Olowa; Chief Okenla, the Kakanfo; and Chief Ayotunde Ola Odulaja, the Lapoekun of Ijebu Ode and Secretary, Awujale Afobaje Council.

Nearly one year after the demise of the Awujale, the council of Ilamuren kingmakers, led by the Olisa, Chief Rasheed Adeoye Adesanya, on Wednesday said it had approved the nomination of five princes for the throne.

In a letter addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun, he said the kingmakers acted under Section 4(2) of the Chiefs Law 1957, and the Customary Law regulating the selection and succession to the Awujale of ljebuland.

The letter listed the nominees as Prince Ademorin Aliu Kuye, Prince Isiaq Ayodele Adewale Adekoya (Eleruja), Prince Onabanjo Abimbola John, Prince Oluwaseun Waheed Omopenu Onanuga, and Prince Olabode Onanuga.

The Olisa explained that he, being the royal authority over the Ilamuren in Council and Head of Kingmakers convened several meetings to consider the selection of the New Awujale.

The letter reads: “The Declaration provides that all the kingmakers must unanimously pick one candidate or send preferred candidates of the kingmakers to the State Government for final choice. It is in pursuance of that we forward the 5 names for the choice of the State Government.

“I attach herewith the declaration made under Section 4(2) of the Chiefs Law 1957, and the Customary Law regulating the selection to the Awujale of Ijebuland Chieftaincy.

“I have also considered the overall interests of ljebu Ode and the Chieftaincy law of Ogun State and to forestall the process of nominations and hence the recommendations of five qualified princes whose antecedents and experience will bring the exalted position to greater achievements for ljebu land, Ogun State and Nigeria.

“I pray for the prosperity of the Government and people of Ogun State and wish for the enduring greatness of ljebuland.”