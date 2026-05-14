Atlanta Dream signs Amy Okonkwo

The Atlanta Dream have signed Nigerian forward Amy Okonkwo to a developmental contract ahead of the upcoming WNBA season, BSNSports.com.ng reports.

Okonkwo, a star player for Nigeria’s D’Tigress and the reigning Women’s AfroBasket MVP, adds significant depth and international experience to the Dream roster.

The move marks another important milestone in her career as one of Africa’s top women’s basketball talents. The powerful forward has been instrumental in Nigeria’s recent dominance on the continental stage. She delivered standout performances throughout the Women’s AfroBasket Championship, earning MVP honors as D’Tigress reaffirmed their position as Africa’s leading team.

Her signing with the Atlanta Dream is expected to provide a major boost to the Nigerian national team as they prepare for the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup, scheduled to take place in Berlin, Germany later this year.

The contract further underscores the rising global profile of Nigerian women’s basketball, with more D’Tigress players earning opportunities in top professional leagues around the world.