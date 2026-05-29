Atiku recorded victories nationwide, not just in the North — Ibe

By Lawrence Agbo

Media Adviser to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Paul Ibe, has dismissed claims that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s political strength is limited to Northern Nigeria, insisting that his recent victory reflected broad national acceptance across the country.

Speaking on Atiku’s emergence within the ADC on ARISE News, Ibe said the former presidential candidate secured support from delegates and party stakeholders across multiple regions, including the South-East and South-West, contrary to claims that his popularity is largely regional.

According to him, Atiku’s performance in the party process demonstrated that Nigerians from different parts of the country are aligning with what he described as a pan-Nigerian agenda built on unity and inclusiveness.

“He won in the Northwest, the Northeast, and the North Central. He also won in the Southeast and the Southwest, so where are the fault lines people keep talking about?” Ibe said.

He argued that the outcome showed Atiku’s political appeal cuts across ethnic, regional and religious lines, adding that the ADC is positioning itself as a truly national platform ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ibe further stated that the party’s leadership structure reflects Nigeria’s diversity, with members drawn from different states and local governments across the federation.

According to him, each member of the coalition would contribute political influence, experience and grassroots support toward building a nationwide campaign structure for Atiku.

“This will be a collective effort driven by Nigerians from every part of the country. The victory of Atiku will be powered by this unity and inclusiveness, because nobody will be left behind,” he added.

The ADC spokesman maintained that attempts to portray Atiku’s support base as Northern-centric ignore the voting pattern and political alliances already forming around the party.

He said the coalition being built within the ADC is focused on national integration and would continue to attract support from different demographic and regional blocs ahead of the next general election.