By John Ogunsemore

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said police summon of former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai and an attack by political thugs on former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami signalled a troubling trend towards authoritarianism under President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku said this in a statement issued on Friday.

In a letter dated Thursday, September 4, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kaduna State Police Command invited El-Rufai, chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kaduna, and six members of the party for questioning over a case of criminal conspiracy, inciting disturbance of public peace, mischief and causing grievous hurt.

Earlier, ex-AGF Malami disclosed that political thugs allegedly belonging to the All Progressive Congress (APC) attacked him in Kebbi State on Monday.

Atiku said these incidents and the violent disruption of the Katsina Elders Forum meeting on security reforms were not isolated incidents.

He said, “Instead, they signify a coordinated and dangerous assault on dissenting voices, civic freedoms, and the very essence of pluralistic democracy.”

The 2023 presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emphasised that dissent is vital to democracy, maintaining that criminalising opposition, attacking reformist voices, and undermining peaceful civic engagement erode the foundations of the nation.

He said, “No government that resorts to intimidation and uses security agencies as weapons against perceived opponents can genuinely uphold democratic principles.

“Without a doubt, Nigeria is dangerously close to slipping into authoritarian rule if these patterns of repression continue unabated.

“We cannot afford to return to an era marked by fear, silence, and impunity.

“I urge all Nigerians, both statesmen and citizens, to recognise the urgency of this moment.

“Defending our democracy cannot be the sole responsibility of the opposition; it is a collective national duty. Power is transient, but history will harshly judge those who wield it against the people instead of in their service.

“Nigeria belongs to all of us, not just the ruling party or any single individual.”