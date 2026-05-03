At last, Benue APC crises laid to rest as Akume, Alia brokers peace

… Differ on automatic tickets for elected officials

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi.

The lingering crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state has finally been resolved following a high-level reconciliation meeting involving the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume and Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia.

At the meeting which held in Government House, Makurdi on Sunday, the party leaders acknowledged past disagreements and emphasized the need to rebuild unity and inclusiveness within the APC.

All the party chieftains acknowledged that mistakes had been made and stressed the collective resolve to move forward, ensuring that every stakeholder has a place in the party.

Governor Alia was said to have expressed regret over previous developments, a move that was widely welcomed by party members present. There was also a strong call for all elected officials under the APC platform from the State Assembly to the National Assembly to reunite and work together, with an understanding that reconciliation must involve all key actors.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the SGF, said “We have acknowledged where we went wrong and we want to get back. We want everybody to have a place, we want inclusiveness in this party.

“Secondly, Fr said he was sorry which is very good. He told us he was sorry for what had happened. And again, the President’s message which is that all those elected on the platform of the APC, from the state Assembly to the National Assembly must come back. It’s automatic, they must come back and Fr must returned to us. Those are the issues we discussed.”

But the state Governor, Hyacinth Alia countered the SGF while fielding questions from journalists after the meeting saying the president and national chairman of the party had emphasized that there is no automatic ticket for any candidate in the party.

He however admitted that he apologized as a responsible leader to allow peace to reign in the party.

Alia said, “We all agreed to come under one roof and the import of this is to reconcile with each other and to find common ground as we were working and operating before now.

“To work for the progress of our party and the development of APC in the state and the nation at large and we cannot afford to miss the opportunity for the citizens of the state to enjoy.

“For those who were aggrieved, I have to apologize on behalf of every member of APC by doing that was deliberate as a responsible leader of the party.

Speaking on the resolution of the party, the governor said that it was beyond him and the SGF.

“The resolution is beyond both of us because APC has told us plainly and Mr President has mentioned several times as well as national chairman of APC all said there is no automatic ticket.

“What the SGF said was a prayer and not a resolution, but prayer to people to see to how they can support those who are serving currently. That is not what the President and national chairman said. It was an appeal and prayer to the citizens of the state to be able to bring these people back.

Meanwhile, former Governor of the State, Senator Gabriel Suswam has commended the meeting as a good step in the right direction saying that the reconciliation efforts transcends individual interests.

Suswam who was responding to questions concerning the future of his senatorial ambition said “The reconciliation meeting is not about me, it’s about the state and APC as a party. What is important is that people have agreed that they could sit down together and talk and I think a small committee will has been set up to do the nitty gritty of what has been agreed.

He assured that “Down the road, everything will be clear but we are happy that it’s one family, we are all together. That is what is important.”

The member representing Benue North East, Senator Emmanuel Udende, while fielding questions from newsmen said their first resolution is that there should be peace. He noted that “Governor said he’s sorry for whatever that he has done, that he should be forgiven.

“The SGF stood up and gave the message he has from the president, that beginning from Mr President to the Governor, to National Assembly members to the state Assembly members, all must return and we must give a resounding victory to all these categories of people. So we have now imbibed peace and all of us are happy.

“We were a divided house and you know the consequences of a divided house. Today we are united and we would move on greater,” Udende said happily.

Ask if it’s the Austin Agada led EXCO or the Benjamin Omale led EXCO that would conduct the primaries, Udende said “we didn’t discuss EXCO and so I don’t want to comment on it.”