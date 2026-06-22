Assorted weapons, charms, others recovered as police nab two robbery suspects in Oyo

Two male suspects, Ibrahim Mohammed Dabban and Ndako Sulaimon, have been arrested by the police in Oyo State on suspicion of armed robbery.

Oyo police command spokesman, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade disclosed in a Sunday statement that the duo was arrested following the interception of a gold-coloured Nissan Maxima vehicle with registration number FKJ 666 KA during routine patrol operations.

Ayanlade said operatives of the Safer Highway Patrol attached to the Oyo/Ogbomoso axis intercepted the vehicle at approximately 10:48 a.m. on June 15.

The suspects, who were residents of Sabo Area, Sagamu, Ogun State, were taken into custody and transferred for comprehensive investigation.

The police said, “A thorough search conducted on the intercepted vehicle led to the recovery of one live cartridge, one cutlass, two jackknives, one handcuff, assorted fetish items, dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, and one Soul-Safe uniform, thereby raising further suspicion regarding the activities and intentions of the occupants.”

Following these preliminary findings, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, directed that the matter be transferred to the command’s Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) for discreet and expanded investigation.

“During subsequent interrogation and intelligence-driven investigation conducted by the VCRU, the suspects made confessional statements linking them to armed robbery and other violent crimes.

“Further investigation also revealed that one of the suspects admitted to unlawful possession of a pump-action rifle reportedly obtained from an individual in Iperu, Ogun State.

“Acting swiftly on this intelligence, operatives extended the investigation to Ogun State, where coordinated operations led to the recovery of two pump-action rifles, three live cartridges, and one expended cartridge from locations associated with the suspect and the alleged supplier.

“While the suspected supplier remains at large, concerted efforts have been intensified to apprehend all persons connected to the illegal possession and circulation of firearms and to uncover any wider criminal network linked to the suspects,” the statement reads in part.

The command assured members of the public that investigations remained ongoing to establish the full extent of criminal involvement and ensure that all persons found culpable were brought to justice in accordance with the law.

The command reiterated its unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and property and urged members of the public to continue supporting security agencies through the provision of credible and timely information.