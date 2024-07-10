ASR Africa begins construction of Customs’ hospital in Bauchi

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has commenced the construction of a 30-bed hospital for Nigerian Customs Service with a groundbreaking ceremony held, yesterday, at the Nigeria Customs Service Command in Bauchi State.

The state-of-the-art medical edifice in Bauchi State is valued at N500 million with the groundbreaking coming after the presentation of letters of award to Nigeria’s security agencies in December 2022 by the Managing Director/CEO, ASR Africa, Dr Ubon Udoh.

The Comptroller General, Nigerian Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, expressed his appreciation to the Chairman, ASR Africa, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the grant awarded to the Service. He stated that the gesture was worthy of mention, being the first of such a huge donation to the Nigeria Customs Service from any Nigerian private sector organisation.

Adeniyi added that upon assumption of office as the CG of Customs, he deemed it fit to continue the project as the welfare of its personnel remained his utmost priority. He promised that the Nigerian Customs Service was committed to ensuring adequate deployment of medical personnel for the effective use of the facility when completed.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the MD, ASR Africa, Udoh, reiterated the commitment of the Chairman, ASR Africa and the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, to fulfilling the pledges made to the security agencies across Nigeria.

He further stated that ASR Africa has engaged with all the beneficiaries of the security grant and is on track to ensure the implementation of all projects selected by the armed forces and security agencies. He thanked the leadership of the Nigerian Customs Service for partnering with ASR Africa on the project.

The chairman, ASR Africa, Rabiu on his visit to former president Muhammadu Buhari in December 2022, announced a grant of N10 billion to the Nigerian armed forces and security agencies. The grant was aimed at providing support for security agencies in the country and the armed forces to effectively and efficiently fulfil their mandate to the Nigerian people.

Other beneficiaries include the Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigeria Immigration Service, Department of Secret Services (DSS), Nigeria Police, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Nigerian Correctional Service.

ASR Africa is the brainchild of an African industrialist, philanthropist, and the chairman, BUA Group. Established in 2021. ASR Africa provides sustainable impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting health, education and social development within Africa.