From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)has claimed that the recent arrest of a woman caught with firearms and impersonating the Nigeria army in Katsina State is a clear vindication that not all pro Baifra groups is same as one led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful reacting to the arrest noted that same as the security agencies has infiltrators so does pro Biafra groups.

He said “Yet here we are: a woman apprehended with firearms, impersonating a soldier in a region ravaged by violent extremists. Will the Nigerian Army now declare the entire military institution infiltrated by criminals?

“Will the headlines scream about “rogue soldiers” the same way they relentlessly malign IPOB with sweeping generalizations? Or will this be conveniently swept under the rug, treated as an “isolated incident” unworthy of outrage, analysis, or sustained coverage?

“Let the world understand: Nigeria’s security forces are not engaged in crime fighting ,they are engaged in narrative control. Their mission is not the pursuit of justice, but the manipulation of perception.

“While Northern terrorists are placated with cash handouts, government contracts, and spurious “amnesty” deals, unarmed Igbo youths are vilified and detained without trial for daring to demand the universally recognized right to self-determination. While Fulani herdsmen lay waste to farming communities with AK-47s, the state looks away and then has the gall to howl “ESN!” the moment the victims organize to defend themselves.

“This Katsina episode is more than an isolated embarrassment. It is a mirror reflecting the institutionalized ethnic prejudice that underpins Nigeria’s security architecture. If a woman caught in military uniform cannot be used to tarnish the entire Nigerian Army, then one criminal in civilian clothing cannot justify labeling IPOB a terrorist organization.

“That is logic. But alas, logic is the first casualty in a country where state-sanctioned propaganda takes precedence over truth.

“To the Nigerian government and its compromised media operatives: your duplicity stands exposed. Your ethnic profiling is vile. Your obsessive scapegoating of IPOB while shielding and even rewarding known terrorists—has only confirmed your complicity in the tragic deterioration of Nigeria’s security landscape.

“We reject your lies.

We repudiate your double standards.

And we demand an immediate end to the reckless and malicious criminalization of IPOB and its members.

“The world is watching. Justice may be delayed, but truth cannot be permanently buried beneath the debris of state propaganda”. Powerful stated.