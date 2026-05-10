Army, Mining Marshals tighten noose on illegal mining in Kuje

In a renewed offensive against illegal mining and the growing threat it poses to communities and the nation’s economy, the Nigerian Army and the Mining Marshals of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have carried out a joint inspection of an illegal mining site in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory.

The operation followed the arrest and handover of 15 suspected illegal miners by the 176 Guards Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Gwagwalada, Abuja, in what security observers described as another bold demonstration of inter-agency synergy in tackling economic sabotage.

The joint investigative tour to the scene of the alleged crime was conducted in line with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guiding the operations of the Mining Marshals, as authorities intensified efforts to ensure diligent investigation and seamless prosecution of the suspects.

Residents of the community had earlier expressed concerns over the environmental degradation, insecurity and public safety risks associated with the activities of illegal miners operating unchecked within the area.

Speaking during the operation, the Commander of Mining Marshals Operations, Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Attah John Onoja, reaffirmed the commitment of the corps to the principles of the “3Cs” championed by the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR.

According to him, the NSCDC helmsman consistently emphasises “Coordination, Collaboration and Cooperation” as the critical pillars for effective security operations and sustainable national security management in Nigeria.

Onoja noted that the successful operation with the Nigerian Army further demonstrated the strategic value of intelligence sharing and institutional partnership in combating illegal mining and related criminal activities across the country.

At the conclusion of investigations, Mohammadu Sani and 14 others were formally charged to court accordingly.

The latest operation once again underscores the determination of the Mining Marshals and allied security agencies to restore sanity within Nigeria’s mining sector and dismantle illegal mining networks threatening the nation’s resources and local communities.