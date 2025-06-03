From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai has dismissed allegations by Lance Corporal Festus Igenkhai against the former Commander of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Jos, Maj-Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar.

Igenkhai, who was declared absent without official leave (AWOL), had accused Abubakar of taking sides with killer herdsmen against indigenous Plateau people during his tenure as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Plateau State.

The soldier, who has been maligning the efforts of Maj-Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar when he was the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Plateau State, using a TikTok handle, “EX Man”, has alleged that the General took sides with assailants against the natives of Plateau.

Maj-Gen Abdulsalam Abubakar, after his tour of duty in Jos, was posted to Maiduguri as the 15th Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK).

Igenkhai, in several TikTok videos, had alleged that the Army General, as OPSH Commander, using Civil Military Relations (CMR), built boreholes for the Fulani communities, ignoring the natives.

Among several accusations, the Defence Headquarters, in a statement, said the activities of CMR are purely an intervention from the DHQ and not from the OPSH Command.

OPHK stated that the same intervention extended to the Fulanis is also extended to the natives, as can be witnessed by journalists.

“If a borehole is dug at a Fulani community, the same will be dug at the native community. These interventions were not executed with my personal money; it is a directive from the DHQ and is fully funded by the DHQ as well,” the Theatre Commander said on the phone, when contacted by our correspondent.

However, according to a statement, Lance Corporal Igenkhai was declared AWOL by the Nigerian Army after deserting his duty post on Friday, November 8, 2024. His military record is tainted by repeated violations of military code, particularly the Nigerian Army’s social media policy.

“Despite facing trial, he chose to flee and began posting inflammatory and defamatory content online under the alias ‘EX Man.’ His videos, often riddled with half-truths and outright fabrications, aim to incite fellow soldiers and discredit the military hierarchy, especially officers like General Abubakar, whose loyalty and performance are beyond question,” the statement said.

Giving the scorecard of the former OPSH Commander, the statement contained: “During his time in Plateau, General Abubakar redefined the meaning of military leadership by fusing tactical security operations with robust non-kinetic strategies.

“Instead of relying solely on force, he organised inclusive town hall meetings with community leaders, women, youth, and religious clerics; strengthened inter-agency collaboration between the police, DSS, NSCDC, vigilante groups, and traditional authorities; launched early warning and response mechanisms to prevent attacks before they occurred; restored public confidence in security forces through humility, accessibility, and accountability; and promoted peace education programmes for youth, diverting them from crime and manipulation.

“Under his leadership, violent incidents in Plateau reduced dramatically, and trust among divided ethnic and religious communities began to heal. The once volatile state experienced a wave of calm, stability, and cautious optimism.

“Nigerians can verify these facts themselves—just search General Abdulsalam Abubakar Plateau peace on Google, and the evidence will pour in. Reports from stakeholders, religious groups, civil society, and the media confirm that his time in Plateau was a masterclass in conflict de-escalation and peace enforcement,” the statement said.

Gen. Abubakar, as the 15th Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, is currently deploying strategic moves that could potentially turn the tide in Nigeria’s fight against insurgency in the north-east.

With over a decade of operational, command, and instructional experience, Abubakar brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his new role.