Army arrests blogger over alleged plot to incite troops

The Nigerian Army has arrested blogger and social media influencer Justice Chidiebere, popularly known as Justice Crack, over allegations that he incited soldiers and attempted to stir disaffection within the military through online discussions on welfare and feeding conditions.

The Army confirmed the arrest in a statement on Saturday, saying Chidiebere was picked up after some soldiers reportedly raised concerns about welfare issues and took their grievances to him on social media.

Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Col. Appolonia Anele, said the Army opened an investigation after the exchanges surfaced online, with early findings suggesting the conversations went beyond complaints about welfare and drifted into attempts to provoke unrest among troops.

“Preliminary report reveals that the soldiers discussed a wide range of issues with Justice Chidiebere who seemed to be inciting soldiers to create discontent within the system,” Anele said.

The Army said one of the conversations was considered especially serious because it allegedly touched on issues it described as subversive and capable of threatening discipline within the armed forces.

“It is important to state that a situation where civilians cultivate vulnerable personnel towards acts of subversion has far-reaching implications on discipline and national security,” Anele added.

The Army said Chidiebere was arrested alongside the soldiers involved in the exchanges, with the affected personnel placed in military custody, while the blogger was handed over to civil authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The military said it would continue to work with relevant agencies on the matter, insisting that its actions were in line with the law and necessary to protect discipline, order and national security.

The Army also maintained that it would remain firm against any action capable of undermining its internal order or weakening national sovereignty.