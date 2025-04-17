From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has carried out a major redeployment of senior officers to various commands and units accross the country to end the renewed attacks by terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups on innocent citizens in some parts of the country.

TheSun.ng gathered exclusively that among those appointed is a new Theatre Commander for Operation Hadin Kai(OPHK), in Borno State, and other commanders for its strategic operations.

The redeployment it was gathered is expected to bring the atrocities of the criminal group who have embarked on renewed and sporadic attacks on villages and troops locations lately to an end in the shortest possible time.

Also appointed is a new Commandant for the Nigerian Defence Academy(NDA).

Under the new arrangement, Major General A.E. Abubakar, is now the new Theatre Commander for OPHK, while Major General A.K Ibrahim, is the new Commandant Nigerian Defense Academy.

Others are Major General B.I. Alaya, Director General, DICON, M.K Gara, Commander Op WHIRL STROKE, K.O. Ukandu, Deputy Commandant NDC, W.M. Dangana, Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, among others.

The appointment which takes effect April, 22, announced Lieutenant Colonel Apolonia Anele, the first female officer as Director Army Public Relations, while the former director Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, has been redeployment to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Center(NAHFC).