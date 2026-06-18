Armed robbery: Ogun varsity declares lecture free day over student’s killing

The management of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State has declared Thursday, June 18 a lecture free day to mourn the killing of a student in an armed robbery attack within the university town.

Deputy Registrar, Corporate Affairs Division of the institution, Niyi Oduwole disclosed this in a news release obtained by SunOnline.

A video of the victim, whose identity has not been ascertained, lying in a pool of his own blood inside a room was sighted by this reporter.

Oduwole said, “Following the incident of armed robbery in Ago-Iwoye township that resulted in the tragic loss of one of our students early this morning, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, on behalf of the University Senate has directed that today, Thursday, 18th June, 2026 be declared a lecture free day.

“While commiserating with the entire students over the demise of their colleague, the University Management expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and assures the students that adequate security measures will be put in place in collaboration with relevant security agencies to ensure safety of lives and property.”

It was learnt that the victim was a 100 level student who was days away from his second semester examinations before tragedy struck.

Witnesses said the robbers robbed six houses in the vicinity, including the slain victim’s.

It was learnt that the incident created panic among students, some of whom vented their frustration through a mild protest.

Efforts to reach the Student Union Government (SUG) President of OOU, Kehinde Bamgbose were unsuccessful as of press time.

SunOnline recalls that the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) last Friday expressed serious concerns over growing insecurity around the Ogun student community, calling on the government and security agencies to rise to the occasion and protect students and staff.