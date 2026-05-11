Armed Forces College visits Kogi, Ododo pledges security collaboration

Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo has announced plans to deepen collaboration with the Nigerian Armed Forces to ensure the protection of lives and property in all parts of the state.

Governor Ododo made the declaration while receiving students of Senior Course 48 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, led by the Deputy Commandant of the college, Rear Admiral Anthony Victor Kojo, on a study tour of Kogi State.

The governor noted that Kogi State occupies a strategic position in the country, sharing boundaries with 10 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, with vast forests, waterways and rich mineral deposits that have sometimes attracted criminal elements to the state.

Governor Ododo explained that sustained engagement with communities, stakeholders and traditional rulers has strengthened intelligence gathering and enhanced collaboration in the fight against crime.

He, however, stressed that the government has continued to adopt proactive and aggressive measures to tackle insecurity and criminality across the state.

Governor Ododo emphasised that security breaches in Kogi State often have implications for the Federal Capital Territory, making it imperative for the state government to remain vigilant and uncompromising in dealing with security matters.

The governor commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for their sacrifices in preserving the unity, peace and stability of the country, while also applauding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his commitment to addressing insecurity across the nation.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Rear Admiral Anthony Victor Kojo, said the study tour was organised to broaden the knowledge and strategic exposure of participants of Senior Course 48 on critical national issues.

According to him, the study tour covers several states, including Benue, Jigawa, Nasarawa, Niger, Katsina, Plateau and Kogi, with the aim of helping senior military officers gain a deeper understanding of governance, security management and community relations.

He explained that the Kogi leg of the programme, themed “Community Engagement to Enhance National Security and Prosperity,” was designed to expose participants to the diversity of Nigeria’s security architecture and the role of collaboration in maintaining peace and stability.

He commended the Kogi State Government for its continued support for the Armed Forces and praised the administration for strategic investment in security architecture, particularly the strengthening of the Kogi State Security Trust Fund.

He noted that Governor Ododo’s community-driven approach, especially his collaboration with local communities and traditional institutions, reflects the understanding that security is a collective responsibility and not the sole duty of security agencies.

Rear Admiral Kojo further disclosed that findings from the study tour would be compiled and forwarded to support policy formulation, with recommendations expected to benefit participating states, including Kogi.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Major Zakari Musa expressed appreciation to the governor for the warm reception and hospitality extended to the delegation since their arrival in the state.

He noted that the governor’s presentation and insights would greatly enrich the Nigerian Study Tour.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of a souvenir to Governor Ododo by members of the delegation to commemorate the study tour to Kogi State.