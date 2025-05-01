From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Northern Democratic Movement (NDM) has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to ignore the clamour for an emergency rule in Zamfara State.

Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) had called on President Tinubu to call for an emergency, as a result of insecurity.

But NDM Convener, Ibrahim Sule Sarki, in a statement, yesterday, said the clamour was a dangerous overreach that would destabilise Zamfara and set a harmful precedent for Nigeria’s democracy.

He said: “This baseless demand is not only misguided but, also, exposes Shettima’s desperation to remain politically relevant despite his lack of grassroots legitimacy, moral authority, and practical solutions to the North’s challenges.

“The NDM notes with dismay that Yerima Shettima, a self-appointed “leader” whose only connection to Northern Nigeria is his occasional incendiary press releases, has once again chosen to milk a former Zamfara governor through dubious means to promote his narrative.

“While genuine Northern leaders are on the ground collaborating with communities and security agencies to address insecurity, Shettima issues reckless statements from the comfort of Lagos, a city far removed from the realities of Northwestern Nigeria, thanks to the chicken change he receives from a low-ranking minister.

“AYCF lacks any meaningful structure, membership, or credibility in Northern Nigeria as it exists only as a platform for him to audition for patronage from political godfathers. His call for a state of emergency is a deliberate attempt to undermine the constitutional authority of Zamfara State’s democratically elected government and sow chaos for personal relevance.”

He added that, “the state will no longer tolerate charlatans who weaponise our people’s pain for fame. Shettima represents nobody but himself. True Northerners are working quietly to rebuild our region, not chasing headlines in Lagos. The Zamfara government deserves support, not sabotage.

“The NDM stands in solidarity with the people and government of Zamfara. We reaffirm our confidence in Governor Dare’s commitment to peace and call on all Nigerians to reject fear mongering by political jobbers.”