Former Inspectors General of Police, Sunday stormed the home of late Solomon Arase, to condole with his widow and family and pay tribute to their former colleague.

Arase died early Sunday morning in an Abuja hospital.

His son, Solomon Arase, Junior, confirmed his father’s death, in a statement entitled: “Notification of the passing of Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, NPM, FDC, Former Inspector General of Police, Federal Republic of Nigeria. The statement reads;

“The Arase family of Benin-City, Edo State, hereby announces the passage of Solomon Ehigiator Arase, PhD., CFR, NPM, FDC, Former Inspector General of Police.

“He passed on about 9 a.m. on Sunday 31st August, 2025, at the Cedercrest Hospital, Abuja, in a brief illness. He was aged 69.

“After a meritorious service as the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Arase served as chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC).

He was also a member of the Body of Benchers.

“The family seeks the understanding and prayers of friends, associates, and well-wishers at this difficult moment, as they make necessary arrangements for his obsequious which will be announced in due course.”

Signed:

Solomon Arase Jnr.

(Son; For the family)

Soon after the news of the death of the former IGP, broke, hundreds of Nigerians from the police, military, academia, civil societies group among other professionals have been trooping into the Maitama residence of

Arase, to commiserate with his widow, children and family members.

Among the sympathizers were former IGP, Mike Okiro, Ogbonaya Onovo and Suleiman Abba, who described the late Arase as a through bred professional police officer.

They described his death as a great loss to not just the police force but Nigeria as a whole.

Also at the Arase’s maitama residence were members of civil societies groups. One of the leaders, Deji Adeyanju, described late Arase a friend of civil society and one who cares about humanity.

He said the masses would miss him dearly and prayed God to comfort his entire family.

Some others who could not speak when approached by Daily Sun, nod their heads in disbelief as this reporter approached them for comment on the late IGP.

At the time

Of filing this report, sympathizers were still trooping into the maitama home of late Arase, while family members with the help of medical staff, are attending to his widow.

Already a condolence register has opened with sympathizers paying glowing tribute to the gallant police officer.