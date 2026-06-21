APC’s Ikeje Asogwa declared winner of Enugu North Senate by-election

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in the early hours of Sunday, declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ikeje Asogwa, winner of the just-concluded Enugu North Senatorial by-election.

Announcing the results at the INEC office in Nsukka, Professor Christian Ezeibe, the INEC Returning Officer for the by-election, disclosed that Asogwa, the APC candidate, polled a total of 162,360 votes to defeat his closest rival, Dr Nestor Ezeme of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 9,299 votes to finish second in the election.

Reacting, the Director of Media and Strategy Communication for the Ikeje Asogwa Campaign Organisation, Samson Ezea, said that the outcome of the election is a reflection of the overwhelming support enjoyed by Asogwa across the six local government areas that make up the Enugu North Senatorial Zone.