APC’s Envulu-Anza wins Nasarawa North by-election

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Danladi Halilu Envulu-Anza, winner of the Nasarawa North senatorial by-election.

The Returning Officer for the election, Aminu Ali, announced the result yesterday at the College of Education, Akwanga, declaring Envulu-Anza duly elected after polling the highest number of votes cast in the election.

Prof. Ali said the APC candidate secured 45,362 votes to defeat his closest rivals in the keenly contested poll.

According to the results declared by INEC, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Labaran Maku, came second with 12,931 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, David Emmanuel Ombugadu, garnered 11,570 votes.

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mohammed Stephen Alaku, polled 4,244 votes, while Ishaya Duba Dodo of the NDC scored 1,496 votes.

Similarly, the candidate of the NNPP, Paul Araneshri, received 102 votes.

The declaration brings to an end weeks of intense political campaigns across the five local government areas that make up the Nasarawa North senatorial district, with the APC retaining the seat following a decisive victory at the polls.

Envulu-Anza is expected to represent Nasarawa North in the National Assembly.