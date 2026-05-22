APC’ll collapse once it loses power, says ADC

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, has said that the party is the future of politics in Nigeria as it is the only political party in the country, whose identity is bigger than any individual.

Abdullahi stated this yesterday in Abuja, while speaking at the unveiling of the Rise Up Nigeria (RUN) Movement, an initiative by some youths in the ADC to sensitise the members of the public ahead of the next general election.

The ADC, while urging youths to take active parts in the politics of the country, stated that the only thing holding the All Progressives Congress (APC) together is power. He noted that once political power is taken from the APC, that would be the end of the ruling party as a political platform.

According to him, “I have no doubt in my mind that the only thing holding the APC together today is power. When you take political power, government power out of APC, you don’t have a political party.

“This party, the African Democratic Congress, represents the future of politics in Nigeria. It’s the only party built on the philosophy of egalitarianism. It’s the only party you can belong to and nobody will tell you what to do and what not to do. It’s the only party where we have conversations, we don’t tell people what to do.

“ADC today is the only political party whose identity is bigger than any single individual. But, whether ADC will fulfil this potential post-2027, because I always say the biggest challenge we have is how do we stop the banditry going on in the Federal Republic of Nigeria today? How do we stop this APC from coming to power again in 2027? If we win in 2027, there is a way power distracts from the real issues.“Are we going to abandon the work we have started during a formidable political party? That’s going to depend on what you people agree to do going forward. But, with this initiative, Rise Up Nigeria, I am more than confident that those of you, you may be few, but it’s not millions of people that start something. It’s a few people sitting across coffee rooms who birthed the greatest ideas in the world.”

Earlier, the National Coordinator, RUN Movement, Aliyu Audu, said the initiative is borne out of the belief that the country deserves a leadership that works for everyone, and the belief that governance must move beyond slogans to solutions.

“For too long, too many Nigerians have watched opportunities disappear, institutions weaken, insecurity grow, businesses struggle and young people lose faith in governance and leadership. Yet, despite these challenges, the Nigerian spirit has refused to die. We are here because we believe Nigeria deserves leadership that works for a Nigeria that works for all. We believe governance must move beyond empty promises to measurable progress. Beyond slogans to solutions. Beyond division to unity. Beyond politics for power to politics for people.

“RUN is not designed as a movement of spectators. It is a movement of participants. A movement for young Nigerians. A movement for professionals, entrepreneurs, women, artisans, students, workers, creatives, community leaders and every citizen who believes that competence, accountability, inclusion and patriotism must define the future of this country. We are building a movement rooted in ideas, discipline, service, integrity and active citizenship,” he said.