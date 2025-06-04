Former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi has said the current chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, would have been a stumbling block for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 elections if he were in charge at the time.

Amaechi made the comment while speaking on Arise TV late on Tuesday night, commending former INEC Chairman Prof. Attahiru Jega, for making the electoral process transparent while in office.

According to the former Minister of Transportation, Jega’s transparency led to the APC’s registration and eventual victory in 2015.

“The current chairman of INEC, if he was the chairman of INEC in 2015, we would not have won. That’s an important point. May God bless (Attahiru) Jega. Because the ground rules were clear. The current chairman of INEC can only be compared to Iwu.

“When we were to register APC, Jega opened the door and we complied with the registration requirements. He got APC registered. The current man, if you comply with all these, he would not register you,” Amaechi stated.

Speaking further, Amaechi accused Yakubu of bias.

“Already, INEC is biased. So, the only thing I can tell you now is that, looking at the way Nigeria has run the election, even the Option A4 led us forward. At least a lot of transparency. You were sure of what was going on.

“Then we came back to meet people like Iwu and others, and the current on,e and things got worse.

“So, you don’t know whether to say we are progressing or we are regressing. There’s a state capture using the electoral institution as a machine,” he added.