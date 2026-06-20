APC will secure victory in Ekiti guber poll — Rep Akinlayo

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The member representing Ekiti North Federal Constituency II in the House of Representatives, Hon. Kolawole Davidson Akinlayo, has expressed optimism that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Biodun Oyebanji, will secure victory in the Saturday governorship election in Ekiti State.

Akinlayo based his position on the massive turnout of voters across his constituency and the support for the governor, who is seeking another term in office.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote at Igogo Ward 2, Polling Unit 16, Ikosun-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area, Akinlayo said residents had come out in large numbers to vote for the party’s candidate.

He explained that the party had embarked on rigorous campaigns across the three local government areas under his constituency to sensitise residents on the importance of participating in the electoral process and supporting the governor’s re-election, which he said accounted for the large turnout.

“The candidate of our party is the governor of the state. The governor is contesting for a second term and people are out to vote for him and return him as governor.

“We advised them to come out as early as possible to vote for our candidate, which I believe they have done and will continue to do because they believe in us and they will cast their votes for the governor.”